ROCKDALE — Services for David Mudd, 78, of Milano will be 4 p.m. Friday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
The body will be cremated.
Mr. Mudd died Sunday, July 27, at his residence.
He was born July 17, 1942, in Gonzales to Clarence Otto and Margaret Mae Allen Mudd. He had lived in Milano for 43 years, moving there from Gonzales. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a production foreman and ranch hand. He retired from WC Pemberton Oil Company in 2016 after 35 years. He was a member of Liberty Community Church.
Survivors include three daughters, Dawn Renee Mudd of Milano, Marsha Michelle Leitzke of Kingwood and Pamela Michelle Pritchett of Kingsbury; a brother, Charles Andrew Mudd of Aldine; and five grandchildren.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Visitation will follow at 3 p.m.