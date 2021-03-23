BELTON — Services for Franklin Naputi Cruz, 65, of Killeen will be 2 p.m. Friday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton with the Rev. H.K. Ballard officiating.
His body will be cremated.
Mr. Cruz died March 10 at a local hospital.
He was born Feb. 18, 1956, in Merizo, Guam, to Encarnacion Naputi and Francisco Meno Cruz. He served in the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by a son, Franklin Naputi Cruz II.
Survivors include his wife, Debra Rose Cruz of Killeen; a daughter, Crystal Monique Cruz; two brothers, Joseph Cruz and Gavin Cruz; two sisters, Mary Frances Cruz and Ellen Cruz Acfalle; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.