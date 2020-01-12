BELTON — Services for Lynne Sims, 74, of Killeen will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Sims died Saturday, Jan. 11, at a Harker Heights hospital.
She was born Nov. 23, 1945, in Fort Knox, Ky., to William and Thelma Cox Gilbert. She married James Sims on Aug. 4, 1972, in Elizabethtown, Ky. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by two great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband; three sons, Dennis Sims of Belton, James Sims Jr. of Tennessee and Stephen Sims of Palestine; a daughter, Vicky Liakos of Canada; two brothers, David Gilbert of Louisville, Ky., and Billy Gilbert of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Patsy Sharkey of Elizabethtown and Barbara Skees of Brandenberg, Ky.; seven grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.