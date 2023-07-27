Services for Dr. Esther Joyce Duffie, 69, of Round Rock will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Wanda Nichols officiating.
Mrs. Duffie died Sunday, July 16, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Dec. 14, 1953, in Cameron to Joe and Martha Duffie. She attended Brownwood High School and later attended Howard Payne University in Brownwood, where she received a degree. She received a doctorate from Kingdom Builders University. She worked for the state of Texas for many years until retiring.
Survivors include a daughter, Sabrina Woods of Round Rock; two brothers, Albert Duffie and Billy Duffie, both of Temple; and five sisters, Bobbie Banks, Mildred White, Darlene Duffie and Marlene Duffie, all of Temple, and Arlene Duffie of Houston.