GEORGETOWN — No services are planned for Milton Guy Turnipseed, 76, of Walburg.
Mr. Turnipseed died Friday, Dec. 18, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 23, 1943, in Hopewell to Roland Guy and Hazel Pauline McCarver Turnipseed. He graduated from Marlin High School in 1962. He graduated from Temple Junior College and Baylor University. He married Peggy Krueger on July 11, 1964, in Temple. He worked for Walgreens and M.D. Anderson Hospital in Houston. He worked for the State Board of Controls and the Texas Rehabilitation Commission in Austin. He also worked for TIBH. He was a member of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Houston, Our Savior Lutheran Church in Austin and Zion Lutheran Church in Walburg.
Survivors include his wife; three children, Dennis Turnipseed of Richmond, Michelle Cole of Liberty Hill and David Turnipseed of Hutto; a sister, Glenda Acklen of Kyle; and nine grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Milton & Peggy Turnipseed Endowment, @ Legacy Deo, 7900 U.S. HWY 290E, Austin, TX 78724; or Zion Cemetery Fund-Baby Graves, @ Zion Lutheran Church, 6001 FM-1105, Georgetown, TX 78626.
The Gabriels Funeral Chapel and Crematory in Georgetown is in charge of arrangements.