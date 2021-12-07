BELTON — A Mass of Christian Burial for Guadalupe Avelen Carreras, 11 months, of Killeen will be 10 a.m. Friday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton with the Rev. Sang Quan officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Guadalupe died Wednesday, Dec. 1, at an Austin medical center.
Survivors include her parents, Ernesto and Alisa Carreras of Killeen; two sisters, Yanellie Barbosa and Yasaraisi Carreras, both of Killeen; and her grandparents, Oscar and Laurie Barbosa of Killeen, and Tereso and Angilica Lozano of Mexico.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton, followed by a rosary.