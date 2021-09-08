ROCKDALE — Services for Audelia Martinez, 65, of Rockdale will be 2 p.m. Friday at Harvest Bible Church in Rockdale with the Rev. Brad Dusenberry officiating.
Burial will be in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mrs. Martinez died Thursday, Sept. 2, at her residence.
She was born June 6, 1956, in San Antonio to Doreteo and SanJuana Palacios Perez. She married Eusebio Martinez Jr. She moved to Rockdale in 1995. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Oct. 23, 2019.
Survivors include a daughter, Gloria Rivera of Rockdale; two sons, Angel Martinez of Rockdale and Eusebio Martinez III of Temple; two sisters, Carmen Paves of Florida and SanJuana Montelongo of Temple; a brother, Frank Perez of Hearne; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be noon until service time Friday at the church.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.