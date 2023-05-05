Kenneth Howell
Kenneth Howell was born on September 13, 1953 to Jack and Patsy Howell of Longview, TX. He was a hardworking man of strong character with an exceptional sense of humor. Kenneth proudly served our country in the United States Army for eight years. Following his service, Kenneth worked as a Communications Technician in the Telecom Industry for over 40 years. Surrounded by family, Kenneth went to be with The Lord on April 30th, 2023. He was well loved by family, friends, colleagues, and neighbors.
He leaves behind a wife of 40 years, Elizabeth Conger Howell; three children David, Dennis with his wife Tonya, and Stefanie Howell; three grandchildren Kaitlyn, Haley, and Kendal Howell; siblings Reagan Howell with his wife Terry, Gary Howell, and Jan Frost with her husband Jon; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Travis and Paula Parrish; along with many adored nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Patsy Howell; sister-in-law, Sarah Howell; nephew, Justin Frost; as well as parents-in-law, James and Doris Conger.
His Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023 in Prairie Point Cemetery near Kerens, Tx. All are request to be at Paschal Funeral Home by 12:30 PM to proceed in procession to the graveside service.
Arrangements by Paschal Funeral Home 903-396-2371
Paid Obituary