No services are planned for Mary S. Garcia, 90, of Little River-Academy.
Mrs. Garcia died Sunday, Aug. 30, in Temple.
She was born Nov. 30, 1929, in Sonora to Tibursio and Antonia Hernandez Salas. She married Alfred Garcia. She was a Jehovah’s Witness and a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband; five children, Mandi Charlez and Gamaliel Garcia, both of Little River-Academy; Adrianna Marcano of Austin; Diane Guerra of Temple; and Rebecca Fabela of Waco; two sisters, Mary Louis Jimenez of Midland and Minnie Rios of Fort Stockton; 15 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.