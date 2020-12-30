ROSEBUD — Services for Mary Lee Reinders, 93, of Ben Arnold will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Burlington with the Rev. John Kelley officiating.
Mrs. Reinders died Monday, Dec. 28, at a Cameron nursing home.
She was born Aug. 23, 1927, in Airville to Theodore and Mary Goeke Meier. She married Anton Reinders on Nov. 6, 1948. She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Burlington.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a daughter, Margaret Marie Reinders; and a grandchild.
Survivors include three sons, Ricky Reinders of Ratibor, and Donnie Reinders and Larry Reinders, both of Ben Arnold; a brother, Otis Meier of Oenaville; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. Michael’s Cemetery Association.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Saturday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.