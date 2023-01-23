GATESVILLE — Services for Waylan Landua, 60, of Moody will be 4 p.m. Sunday at Crossroads Fellowship in Woodway with Cyndi Abbe and Jeff Fritscher officiating.
Mr. Landua died Thursday, Jan. 19.
He was born July 22, 1962, in Hico to Billy and Jan Landua. He graduated from Gatesville High School in 1980. He worked for Dorsey Small Engine Repair and Gear Wrench in Clifton. He worked for 42 years in telecommunications and served as a construction coordinator for Astound Broadband. He was a leader and sponsor for Celebrate Recovery at Coryell Community Church in Gatesville. He married Susan Miller on April 30, 2016. He was a member of Crossroads Fellowship, where he served as a greeter, in the men’s ministry, and as a sound and lighting engineer. He was a leader in the Men of Courage Bible study group.
Survivors include his wife; his parents; five children, Laurri K. Shaw, Ashley Landua, Clayton Landua, Casey Jordan, and Brittney Noel; a sister, Cristie Pittman; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crossroads Fellowship, 405 Estates Drive, Woodway, TX 76712.
Visitation will take place after the service in the church.
Scott’s Funeral Home of Gatesville is in charge of arrangements.