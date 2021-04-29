Services for Coverson Bush Jr., 66, of Temple are pending with Branford/Dawson Funeral Home of Temple.
Mr. Bush died Tuesday, April 27, at his residence.
Updated: April 29, 2021 @ 10:48 pm
