ROCKDALE — Services for Mary Ann Mireles, 79, of Rockdale will be at a later date.
Ms. Mireles died Monday, April 24.
She was born Jan. 25, 1944, to Francisco and Maurine Tovar Mireles in Rockdale. She graduated from Rockdale High School. She worked for Renaissance Villa and Boswell Nursing Home as a certified nursing assistant and medication aide for 40 years. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rockdale.
Survivors include four sisters, Maurine Mendez of Delray Beach, Fla., and Rosie Johnson, Becky Green and Paula Sides, all of Rockdale; and four brothers, Frank Mireles of Santa Clarita, Calif., Robert Mireles of Tyler, John Mireles of Rockdale and Mike Mireles of Temple.