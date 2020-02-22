CAMERON — Services for Eddie Glenn Keele, 88, of Round Rock and formerly of Holland will be 11 a.m. Tuesday in Friendship Cemetery.
Mr. Keele died Thursday, Feb. 20, at a Round Rock nursing facility.
He was born Nov. 29, 1931, in Eola. He graduated from Eola High School. He married Virginia Lou Cryer.
He was preceded in death by his wife; a son, Charles Dale Keele; and a daughter, Kimberly Michelle Keele.
Survivors include a daughter, Brenda Gail Bledsoe; a son, Rodger Dean Keele; three grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.