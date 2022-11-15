Services for Jean Goode Black, 97, of Temple and formerly of Lamesa will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Grace Presbyterian Church in Temple.
Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday in Dawson County Cemetery in Lamesa.
Mrs. Black died Monday, Nov. 7, in Belton.
She was born June 27, 1925, in Memphis, Tenn., to QB and Estelle Goode. She attended Memphis schools, including Memphis State University. She married Douglas Baxter Black on Aug. 21, 1945. She taught Sunday school and led studies with the Women’s Circles at First Presbyterian Church in Lamesa, and later at Grace Presbyterian Church in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two daughters, Debby Bolton and Julie Johnson, both of Temple, TX; two sons, David Black of Richardson and John Black of Houston; a sister, Julia Harmon of Richardson; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bell Fine Arts, Gideon’s International, First Presbyterian Church in Lamesa, Grace Presbyterian Church in Temple, or any charity.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.