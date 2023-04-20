ROCKDALE — Services for Chad Michael Barcak, 45, of Caldwell will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rockdale.
Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery in Burleson County.
Mr. Barcak died Saturday, April 15, in Burleson County.
He was born Oct. 8, 1977, in Rockdale to Patricia and Willie Barcak. He graduated from Rockdale High School. He attended ITT Technical Institute in Austin and Nashville., Tenn., and received a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. He worked as an electrical engineer for 20 years. He worked for seven years at ERCOT in Taylor and for the LCRA for 15 years. He married Priscilla Avila at the Barcak family home on May 18, 2018.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Jaxson Barcak; two stepsons, Dayne Jones and Dylan Jones; a stepdaughter, Ayana Reed; his parents; and a brother, Rodney Barcak.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Beat Childhood Cancer Foundation at beatcc.org/foundation in memory of Dustin Pickel; or to the Rockdale KC No. 7014, P.O. Box 548, Rockdale, TX 76567.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. Friday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.