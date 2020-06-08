BELTON — Services for Collin Dakota Cortez, 22, of San Marcos will be 3 p.m. Thursday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton with the Rev. H.K. Ballard officiating.
His body will be cremated.
Mr. Cortez died Wednesday, June 3, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 23, 1997, in Tyler to Misty and Nick Cortez. He owned a remodeling and repair business.
Survivors include his parents; four brothers, Jaden Cortez, Michael Cortez, Caleb Molina and Daniel Perez; four sisters, Kendreck Ingram, Victoria Castor, Sereina Castor and Aleyna Castor; and his grandparents, Clara Brown, Deborah Kenyon, Elizabeth Castor, Glen Kenyon and Leon Castor Jr.
Visitation will be 2-3 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.