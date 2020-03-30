Services for Clyde Jones, 86, of Temple will be private.
Mr. Jones died Wednesday, March 25, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 2, 1933, in Louisa, Ky., to Lymon and Sopha Jones. He served in the U.S. Army. He worked for Scott & White.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Jones, in October 2019.
Survivors include a daughter, Michelle Jones.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.