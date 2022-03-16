No services are planned for Glenda Fayrene Moseley, 83, of Morgan’s Point Resort.
Mrs. Moseley died Wednesday, March 9, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 12, 1938, in Temple to Walter Smith Davidson and Mildred Queen Shepperd. She was the director of rural operations for the Hill Country Transit District. She owned MGM Travel and MGM Defensive Driving School. She served on the advisory board for the Central Texas Council of Governments and was a Milam County election judge. She was a founding member of the Community Transporation Association National Rodeo committee. She was an EMT instructor for the Texas Department of Health.
Survivors include a son, John Allen Moseley of Harker Heights; a daughter, Meredith Pruitt of Morgan’s Point Resort; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.