Martha Louise Gill, age 82, of Troy, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in Waco. Services will be held at 11:00am Saturday, January 18th, at First Baptist Church in Troy with Mike McMurtry and Rev. Harlan Haines officiating. Burial will follow at Roberts Cemetery in Troy.
Martha was born August 17, 1937 in Crawford to Gilbert and Maebelle Harris. She was raised and graduated high school in Crawford. It was not long after that time that she met the love of her life, Roy Gill, while flying a kite with friends. They were married on April 20, 1956.
Martha or (Mert/Nanny) was involved early in her career in Insurance until the mid-1980’s when she started bookkeeping for Roy at their Ford dealership. She continued as a bookkeeper in the car business until 2010.
Martha’s later adult years were spent enjoying Grandkids and Great Grandkids in all their endeavors.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Roy Gill, both parents, Gilbert and Maebelle Harris, brothers, Jack Harris, Bruce Harris, Billy Harris and sister, Doris Luckie. Survivors include daughter, Vickie King and husband Larry of Waco, son, Steve Gill and wife Kim of Richardson; sister, Carol Robinson and husband Johnie of Leander; brother, Bobby Harris and wife Diane of Woodway; sister-in-law, Doretha Speer of Gatesville; four grandchildren, Michael Welch and wife Leigh, Mitchell Welch and wife Megan, Miranda Bennett and husband Jimmy, and Gracie Gill; 12 great-grandchildren, Haegen, Lana, Madelyn, McKenzie, Mollie, Jayse, Hudson, Hayzen, Maggie, Matthew, Emily and Jay along with many other extended family and friends.
