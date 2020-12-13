Rocky Jim Sprott
Rocky Jim Sprott, 69, of Stratford, TX passed away on December 2, 2020.
Rocky was born in Temple, TX on August 8, 1951, to Darrell B. Sprott and Margaret Harrison Sprott. He graduated from Belton High School in Belton, TX in 1969. He graduated with honors in 1973 from Abilene Christian University in Abilene, TX, with a degree in Agriculture and Bible.
On September 8, 1973, Rocky married Janice Kay Johnson, of Abilene, TX. Together they moved to Killeen, TX and he began a career in the United States Post Office.
In 1979, he transferred to the Belton, TX Post Office. In Belton, he purchased a historic home built in 1929, and they lived in the home and worked on its restoration for the next 30 years.
In 2006, after 33 years with the Post Office, he retired. After retirement, Rocky began his new career as a rancher, moving to Stratford, TX. In Stratford, he was active with the Museum and Historical groups, as one of his great loves was history. He had a great love for books and knowledge.
Rocky was a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, where he participated in fellowship, and living history educational programs. He was instrumental in a statewide cemetery survey program to record, honor, and memorialize both Confederate and Union soldiers. This cemetery research is permanently in the archives of the Southwest Collection at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, TX. These records are available to the public for ancestral research.
Throughout his adult life, he preached for small-town congregations of the Church of Christ. He was a member of the Texhoma, OK, Church of Christ, and when in Colorado, the Mountain View Church of Christ in Buena Vista, CO.
Since his retirement, he has spent summers in Leadville, CO, continuing his lifelong pursuit of climbing almost all of Colorado’s 14,000-foot mountains. While spending summers at Leadville’s 10,000-foot elevations, he enjoyed an active outdoor life.
He enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest. He loved people, but one of his greatest joys was his two dogs.
Rocky was preceded in death by his father, his sister, Jaque, and his mother.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Janice Sprott, numerous extended family members, and a large host of friends.
There are no funeral plans at this time. A memorial service will take place at a later date at the ancestral Sprott family plot in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Nolanville, TX.
Memorials can be made to the Mazatlan, Mexico work of Jim and Judy Taylor, a work instrumental in feeding the hungry. Their address is Mountain View Church of Christ, P.O. Box 1479, Buena Vista, CO 81211, with a note for Mazatlan work.
Paid Obituary