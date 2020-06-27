BELTON — Services for Kenneth Eugene Allen Sr., 64, of Troy are pending with Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Mr. Allen died Thursday, June 25, at his residence.
Updated: June 27, 2020 @ 2:11 am
