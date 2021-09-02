Services for Michael Jerry Hebert, 76, of The Grove will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in The Grove with the Rev. John Heckmann officiating.
Burial will be in the St. Paul Lutheran Church cemetery.
Mr. Hebert died Saturday, Aug. 28, at his residence.
He was born May 19, 1945, in San Antonio to M.J. “Jerry” and Eulalie Fisher Hebert. He married Pam Symm Morris on Nov. 27, 2015, with Dr. Wilbert Sohns officiating. He graduated from William Adams High School in Alice and from Texas A&I (now Texas A&M) in Kingsville. He lived in Alice, Laredo, Mission, Franklin and The Grove. He worked as a high school agriculture teacher in Mission. He later worked as a sales representative for several regional pharmaceutical companies and also worked as a rancher.
He was preceded in death by a son, Michael Jeffrey Hebert.
Survivors include his wife, Pam Hebert of The Grove; four sons, Shane Hebert, Clint Hebert, Jason Morris and Jeffrey Morris; a sister, Marilee Hebert Miller; and six grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123; or to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 220 The Grove Road, Gatesville, TX 76528.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.