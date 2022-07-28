A Mass of Christian burial for Edward John Mokry Sr., 88, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Cyclone.
Mr. Mokry died Sunday, July 24, at a Temple nursing facility.
He was born June 23, 1934, in Taylor to Joe R. Sr. and Annie Polasek Mokry. He worked for Superior Dairies and Borden Dairy Company for 30 years. He retired from SPJST Insurance Company as a maintenance worker. He married Anna Marie Lange on April 25, 1959, at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Granger. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was a veteran of the Korean War.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Edward Mokry Jr. of Belton; three daughters, Brenda Mokry of Austin, Diane Mills of Temple and Carol Hammer of Saratoga, Calif; a brother, Joe Mokry of Coupland; three sisters, Georgie Edmonds of Austin and Sybil Heselmeyer and Dorothy Skrhak, both of Taylor; six grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ALS Association.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.