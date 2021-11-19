SALADO — Services for Terry Crowell, 85, of Salado will be 2 p.m. today at Sharon Memorial Park Mausoleum in Charlotte, N.C.
Mr. Crowell died Thursday, Nov. 11, at his residence.
He was born in Montezuma, Ga., on Dec. 19, 1935, to Terry and Willodean Davis Crowell. He attended Montezuma schools and the University of Georgia. He was a pilot for Delta Air Lines for 37 years, and retired in 2001 to Salado.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Patricia.
In lieu of flowers, please extend condolences to his wife.
Broecker Funeral Home of Salado is in charge of arrangements.