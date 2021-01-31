Odis Dale Runnels was born on June 25th, 1938 in Tipton, OK. He left this earth to be with his Savior in Heaven on January 20th, 2021 in Dallas, Tx.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Ode and Esther Runnels of Cache, Ok and his beloved in-laws, Ken and Deannie Condray of Temple, Tx. Also preceding him were his brothers Billie Frank and Floyd Ray and his sisters Wanda Joe and Norma Jean.
Dale is survived by his loving wife, Ann Runnels of Wylie, Tx. He is also survived by his Children Randy Runnels and his two daughters Andra and Alexandria; Roger Runnels and his wife Lori and their children Amber, Nicole, and Jared; Raymond Runnels and his wife Sue and their children Cody, Cory, Caci, Dakota, and Levi; Renee King and her husband Bart and their children Chelsi, Amanda, and Chance; and his daughter Brandy Meyer and her husband Paul and their children Brett, Rachel, and Camden. Dale was also blessed with 19 great grandchildren.
He was a Christian and a proud member of the Masonic Lodge and attained the rank of Master Mason having joined in 1966.
Dale was loved by everyone he met, and he famously never met a stranger. Dale embraced a philosophy that would be so helpful in today’s chaotic world. As we think about Dale and his passing, his family would ask that you that you take Dale’s philosophy as you go about your daily life. Maybe if we all embraced this, we would all be a little nicer to each other. “Life is Good. People are Terrific. What else is there?”
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the GoFundMe for Chance King (Dale’s grandson) who was involved in a serious accident on the day after Christmas and is going through rehabilitation to recover the use of his limbs. The GoFundMe is https://gofund.me/43b7994a
