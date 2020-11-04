Services for Maurice Antonio Felton, 54, will be 2 p.m. Nov. 12 in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Felton died Oct. 12 at a Temple hospital.
He was born Nov. 15, 1965, in Lewes, Del., to Ruby J. Blockson and Milford Postley. He graduated from Indian River High School in Frankford, Del., in 1980. He served in the U.S. Army. He received a bachelor’s degree from Excelsior College and a master’s degree from Trident University International. He married Heather Gene.
Survivors include his wife; seven children, Maurice Felton II, Carlee Felton, Yolanda Chalise, Dante Pitts, Rico Pitts, Aris Montez and Anessa Pitts; a brother, Nathaniel White; three sisters, Robin White, Patricia and Geraldine Postley Thomas; and eight grandchildren.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.