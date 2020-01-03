Richard William Shed
Richard William Shed, 58, passed away at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Baylor Scott & White in Temple, TX.
The youngest of three children, Richard was born August 12, 1961, at King’s Daughter Hospital in Temple, TX and was a lifelong area resident.
He is survived by his father Clinton Harvey Shed; brother, Clint Shed; sister Melissa Shed; two daughters, Candice George and Tabitha Todd; son, Glenn Shed; three granddaughters, Kylee, Harper and Harlyn; two grandsons, Joseph Wyatt and Waylon; four nieces, Leah, Tina, Jessie, Peggy; nephew, Trinity as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Peggy Sue Shed (Webster); grandparents, George Hobb and Manda Savannah Shed (Whitehead), Jessie William and Jessie Novella Webster (Neel).
Memorial Services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday January 5, 2020, at New Life Fellowship Church, Roger Petty will officiate. New Life Fellowship Church is located at 706 E 4th Ave., Belton, TX 76513.
The family request contributions in memory of Richard made to the local drug and alcohol addiction centers.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
