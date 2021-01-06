A Mass of Christian Burial for Ambrosio Bautista, 92, of Belton will be 1 p.m. Friday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton with the Rev. Sang Quan officiating.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Bautista died Thursday, Dec. 31, at a local hospital.
He was born Dec. 7, 1928, in New Braunfels to Augustine Bautista and Pascuala Garcia. He married Beth O’Lee Bargas in Bell County. He worked at American Desk as a welder for 48 years. He attended mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
He was preceded in death by two sons, John R. Bautista and David Bautista.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Augustine Bautista of Temple; three daughters, Martha Fields of Knox, Ind., Frances Zaragoza of Killeen, and Rachel Lofton of Belton; 15 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. today at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home; a rosary will be recited at 6 p.m.