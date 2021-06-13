Glenn Curtis Webster
Glenn Curtis Webster, age 86 of Temple, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021 at his home. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple, with Rev. Ranjan Cletus officiating. Burial will follow at Bellwood Memorial Park & Cemetery in Temple.
Glenn was born in Temple to William Dean and Jewel Evel (McCasland) Webster on February 9, 1935. He married Nelia Barayoga Cabiad March 19, 1954 in Temple. He was retired after 48 years at Webster Radio & TV, 35 years with Webster School of Music, 23 years at Temple Junior College, 8 years at Bandas Industries, and 8 years in the Texas Army National Guard. He provided music at St. Mary’s 11:00 Mass for over 50 years. Some pastimes he enjoyed included music and guitars, clock repair, real and model trains, target shooting, building and flying model airplanes, archery, carpentry, working puzzles, and spending time with his family.
Glenn is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dixie Cox; and brother, William Dean Webster, Jr., all of Temple.
Survivors include his loving wife, Nelia; sister, Jewel Sanford of Austin; daughter, Nelia “Beth” Dragoo of Troy; son, Glenn Webster, Jr. and wife, Jannette’Michele of Temple; daughter, Loretta Atkins and husband, Paul of Temple; grandchildren, Cari Kemp and husband, Joshua of Joshua, Marie Jeske of Troy, Michelle Kozeny and husband, William Kozeny III of Belton, Rachael Dragoo of Troy, Tabitha Webster of Temple, Christa Webster of Temple, Marshal Webster of Kansas City, Missouri, Heather Hroch and husband, Chester Hroch, Jr. of Temple, Cathy “Cat” Witt and husband, Corey of Crawford; and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers are slated to be Joshua Kemp of Joshua, William Kozeny III of Belton, Corey Witt of Crawford, Chester Hroch of Temple, Pedro Stevenson of San Antonio, and John Linden of Denton.
A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 pm with a Rosary recited at 6 pm Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Paid Obituary