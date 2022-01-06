Cutter Lane Avila, infant, of Rogers died Thursday, Dec. 30 Jan 6, 2022 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Before submitting an Obituary to the Temple Telegram, please review our Obituary Policy. View Obituary Policy To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com. To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services for Cutter Lane Avila, infant, of Rogers are pending with Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center in Temple.He died Thursday, Dec. 30, at a hospital. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save