Services for Necie Mae Jackson-Jenkins, 93, of Temple, will be noon Saturday at Church of the Living God in Temple.
Mrs. Jenkins died Friday, Feb. 17.
She was born June 1, 1929, to Carrie Moore-Jackson and William Stanley Jackson Sr. in Flatonia. She was a member of the Church of the Living God. She served as a Sunday school superintendent and was president of the Mission GLOW society. She married Albert Jenkins Jr. on June 6, 1947, in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Michael Jenkins; a daughter, Verna Dean Davis; and a grandchild.
Survivors include three sons, Herbert Jenkins, Albert Jenkins III, and Robert Jenkins; two sisters, Doris Broadnax, and Debra Baldwin; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
W.H. Littles & Sons Mortuary in Temple is in charge of arrangements.