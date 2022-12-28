Shirley Julia Schriewer Janke
Shirley Julia Schriewer Janke, 92, died December 24, 2022 unexpectedly at Sodalis Senior Living in Temple Texas. She was born September 13, 1930 at the Schriewer family farm near Geronimo, Texas, the daughter of Herbert and Minnie (Schultz) Schriewer.
Shirley attended Navarro High and graduated from Seguin High, class of 1948. Her drive for success blossomed in High School as, although she was the smallest athlete on the team, she was chosen as captain of the basketball, volleyball, and softball teams, and led them all to County championships. Following graduation Shirley met Reuben Janke who was attending Texas Lutheran College. During their 37 years of blessed marriage Shirley and Reuben lived in California and Georgia during Reuben’s military training, and later in Bartlett, Temple, Taylor, and New Braunfels while raising and enjoying their family.
Shirley was very active during her lifetime. She was a choir member and leader for all the Churches she attended. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother for her sons. Through her mother’s family lineage, she qualified for and joined the Daughters of the Republic of Texas. She volunteered regularly for the New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce and Wurstfest. She also led exercise groups at her senior living center until the physical strain became too extreme.
Shirley worked in several tax offices during the early years of marriage but was particularly proud of her banking career. She learned the business at First Taylor National and retired from New Braunfels National as a manager.
Shirley was a very talented person with an exceptional gift for singing. Whether singing to the cows as a little girl, performing a solo at church, or entertaining the attendees of a family wedding, Shirley’s lovely voice was loved by all.
Shirley loved spending time at the lake with family and friends, and traveling the world enjoying new experiences. After retirement she was blessed with many years of sharing these pleasures with not only her group of fellow retirees, but also with family members.
Shirley’s pleasing disposition, her caring nature, and her friendly manner to all made her an enjoyable person who will be missed by all her family and acquaintances.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her husband Reuben Janke, a brother Landis Schriewer, a sister Carolyn Brucks Holte, and a grandson Brett Janke.
Surviving are her sons Jeff and wife Cindy of Royse City, Neal and his wife Becky of Kingsland, and Stephen and his wife Tamberly of Georgetown; grandchildren Layla Shaw, Jill Janke(Charles Pfeifer), Spencer Janke(Becka), Tracy Reed(Bradley), Sabrina Alcala(Chris}, Brad Janke(Erin), Matt Janke, Lauryn Richardson(Joe), Meaghyn Houston(Mason), Braden Janke; 13 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren.
A funeral service for Shirley will be held Friday, December 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. John Lutheran Church, 30650 State Hwy 95, Bartlett, TX. Following the funeral service will be a burial at St. John Lutheran Church.
Paid Obituary