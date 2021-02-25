Services for Delma Cummins, 90, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Bill Sager officiating.
Mrs. Cummins died Monday, Feb. 22, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 11, 1930, in Mayflower, Ark., to Alvie and Lucy “Clem” Sherill Lemarr. She moved to Dallas and married Frank Neil Cummins. She retired from Long John Silver’s restaurant in Dallas after 20 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband; two grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Survivors include two sons, Oliver Cummins and Danny Cummins, both of Temple; two daughters, Jorja Catherine Hughes of Oregon and Delma “Eilene” Cummins of Arkansas; three brothers, Clarence Lemarr of Dallas, Russell Lemarr of Amarillo and Grover Lemarr of Florida; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.