Beverly Joyce Meshack Burrell
Dec. 26, 1938 – Aug. 6, 2022
Services for Beverly Joyce Meshack Burrell, 83, of Belton will be at Dossman Funeral Home, 2:00 PM, Saturday, the 13th of August 2022; Visitation will begin one hour prior. Beverly will be laid to rest at North Belton Cemetery.
On December 26, 1938, Beverly was born to the parentage of the late Fred and Ethel Meshack. She was the 5th child born to this union. Two sisters and 3 brothers preceded her in death as well as her infant son.
Beverly accepted Christ at an early age under the leadership of Rev. Williamson at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Temple, Texas. Beverly along with her husband, James joined Magnolia First Baptist Church in Belton, Texas.
Beverly graduated from Dunbar High School in Temple, Texas in 1958 and pursued her Bachelor’s of Library Science at Prairie View A & M University. She graduated in 1962.
Beverly began her career in 1962 as the first African American County Librarian. She later became the first African American on the secretarial staff at the Bell County District Attorney Office. After leaving the DA office she began her career with Temple Independent School District as the first African American Librarian. As one can see she blazed the trail for many African Americans.
After working 30 years with the district, Beverly retired and enjoyed traveling with her husband and friends. Beverly also worked with young girls in the Ebony Cultural Society. She along with others made a powerful impact on the lives of these young women.
On May 31, 1964, she married the love of her life, James Lorenzo Burrell. They were married 57 years before his transition.
She leaves to cherish her memories a daughter; Lawanda Ethridge (Michael) Marietta, Georgia; a son Jason Lorenzo Burrell (Lillian) Dallas, Texas, a grandson Javin Burrell. Beverly also has a bonus family Debra Kenneth) along with their children, and grandchildren. A sister, Wanda Smith (Elbert) Dallas, Texas. Sister in laws; Geneva Meshack, Temple, Texas, and Maria Benford (Clifford) College Station, Sadie Burrell, Las Vegas NV and two brothers in law; George Burrell (Baskerville, Ca.) and Lawrence Burrell, Fayette, N.C. She is also survived by a host of nephews and nieces and great nieces and nephews. Her great nieces and nephews affectionately referred to her as Aunt Baby.
When one has a village around them for support, they are extremely blessed. Beverly was indeed blessed, she had Connie Harrison to transport her to her doctor’s appointments, take her to the grocery store and other errands that she needed to take care of as well as his love and support. We love and appreciate all that he did for our loved one.
Other people who supported her were Winnifred Harrison, Devon Meshack, Deborah Slider, LaClaire & Donnie Collier, Lynette & La Rue Batts, Stephanie Jenkins and Kacey Smith, Geneva Meshack, and Earl Jones. Thanks to Cindy Mathis for working as her Health Assistance.
Beverly Joyce Meshack Burrell made an impact on all that she had contact with and leaves a void in each of our lives.
Services are under the direction of Dossman Funeral Home.
