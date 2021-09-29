BELTON — Services for Helen Nadine Kimber Fritz, 81, of Belton and formerly of New Braunfels, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in Greathouse Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Fritz died Saturday, Sept. 18.
She was born Feb. 17, 1940, in Gonzalez to Luis and Ruth Woods Kimber. She worked in transportation for a railroad service and also was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Fritz; and a son, Jimmy Lape.
Survivors include a son, David Lape; two daughters, Bobbie “BJ” Henry and Nita Kessler; two sisters, Laverne Deuvall and Barbara Bradley; eight grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.