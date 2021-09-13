Services for Timothy Joe Houston, 64, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Lianne Turner officiating.
Burial will be in Holland Cemetery.
Mr. Houston died Friday, Sept. 10, at a local hospital.
He was born Dec. 10, 1956, in Temple to Melvin Ray and Julie Elizabeth Pace Houston. He attended schools in Academy and graduated from Academy High School in 1975. He was a registered nurse and worked at several places, most recently at the Temple Veterans Administration hospital for more than 10 years.
Survivors include a stepson, Eric Christopher Everroad of Abilene; and a brother, Ronald Houston of Salado.
Memorials may be made to the Holland Cemetery Association, c/o Bill Unberhagen, P.O. Box 360, Holland, TX 76534.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.