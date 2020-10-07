ROSEBUD — Services for Robert D. Nutt, 67, of Rosebud will be 10 a.m. Saturday in Hillcrest Cemetery in Marlin with the Rev. Don Fulton officiating.
Mr. Nutt died Monday, Oct. 5, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 12, 1952, in Beaumont to R.D. and Jocie Pittman Nutt. He married Tanya Sampson on Jan. 15, 1996. He worked for Tire Centers LLS in San Antonio.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, DeAnne Nutt; and a grandchild.
Survivors include his wife of Rosebud; three sons, Robert A. Nutt and Mark A. Nutt, both of Spring Branch, and Zachary Shesler of Temple; two daughters, Rachel Nutt of Spring Branch and Leanna Shesler of Houston; a sister, Kathy Burns of Rosebud; 12 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.