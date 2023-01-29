Services for Robert W. Kirkpatrick Sr., 88, of Little River-Academy will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at First Lutheran Church in Temple.
Burial will be 2 p.m. in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Kirkpatrick died Saturday, Jan. 21, at a Temple hospital.
He was born March 1, 1934, in Junction City, Kan., to Glenn and Myrtle Kirkpatrick. He graduated from Junction City High School in 1952. He attended Wichita State University. He joined the Army and became a helicopter mechanic. He was commissioned as an Air Force lieutenant on July 23, 1959. He retired from the military after 22 years. His medals include a Purple Heart and a Silver Star. He earned an associate degree in computer-aided drafting from Temple Junior College. He worked for Chrysler Technology Airborne Systems in Waco as a draftsman. He was a member of First Lutheran Church in Temple.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rachel Kirkpatrick, and a daughter, Rhonda Kirkpatrick.
Survivors include two sons, Curtis Kirkpatrick and Robert Kirkpatrick; a daughter, Renee DeWyke; a sister, Barbara Gfeller; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church; St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Junction City; or Hero’s Night Out in Cedar Park.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.