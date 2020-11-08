CAMERON — Services for Pedro Moreno, infant son of Dulce Osorio and Eduardo Moreno, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday in St. Monica’s Cemetery with the Rev. Dimitrij Colankin officiating.
He died was born and died on Thursday, Nov. 5, at a Temple hospital.
Survivors include his parents of Cameron; two brothers, Jordan Osorio and Joaquin Moreno, both of Cameron; and his grandparents, Jose Joaquin Moreno, Maria Elena Moreno, Jose Luis Osorio and Elisia Osorio.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.