Dr. Gerald Thomas Keegan
Beloved husband, father, and friend, Dr. Gerald Thomas Keegan, MD passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones. He was 80 years old. “Gerry,” as he was affectionately known by many, was born to Elfredia Marzell Keegan and Arthur Keegan in Jersey City, N.J. on April 3, 1942. Gerry spent his early years developing his gift for music and using this talent to contribute to his community, and church, St. John the Baptist. An equally accomplished student, Gerry graduated from Xavier High School in NYC, St. Peter’s College in Jersey City, and Weill Cornell Medical College of Cornell University.
After graduating from medical school, Gerry completed an internship in Internal Medicine at the University of California. During the Vietnam war, he was called to serve his country and entered the United States Navy. There, he completed a residency in Urology at Philadelphia Naval Hospital, and later became Chief of Urological Surgery at the Charleston Naval Regional Medical Center in S.C. Following his time in the Navy, he became faculty at Medical University of South Carolina as Assistant Professor of Urology, and was instrumental in developing their Pediatric Urology program. Midway through his career, Gerry was given the opportunity to join Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple, Texas, and soon thereafter became Chairman of the Department of Urology, where he remained for 24 years. One of Gerry’s long-term interests was Medical Ethics, and he was also the Chairman of the Medical Ethics Committee. Never forgetting the importance of training the next generation, while continuing his medical practice, Gerry led the development of the initial curriculum for the Urology portion of Texas A&M Medical School and was appointed Full Professor. Gerry was the author of over forty published medical and ethical articles.
While Gerry was passionate about and dedicated to medicine, his family was the cornerstone of his life. In 1968, he married Lynn Gates Keegan, a fellow classmate at Cornell. The couple lived their lives together to the fullest as they traveled the world, had two children, Catherine Michael and Genevieve Bedano, and four grandchildren, Alexandra and Elizabeth Michael and Anna and Paul Michael Bedano. Gerry regularly shared with his family his love of history, music, and the great outdoors of the Olympic Peninsula in Washington State. He was caring, insightful, patient, humble, helpful, brilliant, and endlessly loving. He quietly, and always politely, led and motivated by example.
Gerry’s Catholic faith guided every aspect of his life. He was a member of Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Port Angeles, Washington. In addition to his wife, daughters, and grandchildren, Gerry is survived by his brother Arthur (wife Sheila) Keegan, several nieces and nephews, and his sons-in-law, Pablo Bedano and Jared Melendez. His funeral will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church on Wednesday, February 1st, 2023, at 10:30 a.m.