Michael Reece Krzywonski
Michael Reece Krzywonski entered this life on January 26, 1991, in Temple, Texas, and entered into eternal life on February 19, 2023. He was born to Kara Desiree Poe and Elliot Richard Krzywonski of Harker Heights, Texas. He grew up alongside his loving big brother, Brandon Anthony Krzywonski. Growing up, Michael loved sports and played football and baseball. Michael had a beautiful imagination and enjoyed listening to music and drawing. Michael’s smile could melt your heart and light up a room. He graduated from Harker Heights High School and was a very hard worker. He loved his job as a carpenter.
Michael is finally at peace and reunited with his father in heaven. Michael was blessed with two beautiful children, Payslee Rhea Shrick and Jackson Reece Krzywonski, whom he loved with all his heart. He is loved by so many, and his family will miss him dearly.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather Elliot Frank Krzywonski, his grandfather Charles Edgar Poe Jr., and his father, Elliot Richard Krzywonski. He is survived by his beloved partner Amberlyn Rousar and their son Jackson Reece Krzywonski of Killeen, Texas; his daughter Payslee Rhea Schrick of Fort Sill, Oklahoma; his mother Kara Desiree Poe and her fiancee Eric Hermanson of Harker Heights, his brother Brandon Anthony Krzywonski of Harker Heights, Texas; his sister Shelbi Cloud of Nolanville, Texas; his grandparents Carolyn and Paul Dukich of Harker Heights, Texas; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
“Rejoicing in hope; patient in tribulation; continuing instant in prayer” Romans 12:12
Celebration of Life services will be held at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights, Texas, on Monday, February 27, at 11:00 am. A private family graveside service will be at Polonia Cemetery in Lockhart, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity that makes the most difference in your world.
