Annie Lee Cox, age 65, of Temple passed from this life during the evening hours of Friday, January 7th, 2022, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital. She was born on the 26th day of October 1956 in Winters, Texas, to parents Travis Sr. and Edna Gladys (Perkin) Keys.
Annie has been a resident of the Bell County area for many years. In her earlier years, she graduated from Temple High School. On March 21st, 1977, she married the love of her life, Audrey Lynn Cox, in Temple, Texas. Annie was a homemaker; however, she also worked many years for the family’s moving & appliance business. Annie will be dearly missed by many friends and family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Travis and Edna, and two brothers, Travis Home Key Jr. and Jimmy Dale Key.
Annie leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 44 years, Audrey Lynn Cox; children, Jonathan Cox, Percilla Livingston, Robert Cox, Sabrina Wolverton, Chris Cox, Jason Cox, Jennifer Stampley; as well as a brother, James Ray Key; and eleven grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 26th, 2022, at 2 o’clock p.m. with Elwyn Johnston officiating. Following the service will be a burial at Seaton Cemetery in Leon Junction. The family will be accepting visitors at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 25th, 2022, between the hours of 6 and 8 p.m.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.