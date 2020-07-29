ROCKDALE — Services for Kathryn Grisham, 80, of Thorndale will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial will be in Salty Cemetery.
Ms. Grisham died Friday, July 24, in Bertram.
She was born Oct. 30, 1939, in Pasadena to Hubert Lee and Myrtis Lee Bounds Jackson. She moved to Rockdale when she was young. She married Darnell Pinkerton in 1954 in Salty. She was a homemaker, and she worked at C.A. Forbes, Carol’s and for the state of Texas. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Thorndale.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her former husband, Lester Grisham; and a grandchild.
Survivors include two sons, Charlie E. Grisham of Thorndale and Wesley L. Grisham of Thrall; three daughters, Denece Rhines of Hutto, Nell Caffey of Thorndale and Donna Swenson of Belton; a brother, Dwayne Jackson of Baytown; 15 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5:30-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.