SALADO — Services for Sherry Lee Wrzesinski, 69, of Jarrell will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church of Corn Hill with the Rev. Stephen Nesrsta officiating.
Burial will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Mrs. Wrzesinski died June 8 at a Round Rock hospital.
She was born May 20, 1952, in Grand Island, Neb., to Keith H. and Mary E. Manka. She graduated from Grand Island Senior High School in 1970. She married Larry Clinton Wrzesinski on Sept. 16, 1972.
Survivors include her husband; two daughters, Lynelle Wrzesinski and Chrissy Wrzesinski; a brother, Greg Manka; a sister, Cheryl Lynn Manka; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Thursday at the church; a rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m.
Broecker Funeral Home in Salado is in charge of arrangements.