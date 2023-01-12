Harvey Neal Smith
Harvey Neal Smith, age 85, of Temple passed from this life during the early morning hours of Thursday, January 5th, 2023, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital. He was born on the 20th day of April 1937 in Santa Anna, TX to parents Harvey D. and Floye Vivian (Spencer) Smith.
Harvey has been a resident of Temple for the past 58 years. He graduated from high school in Brownwood, TX before furthering his education and attending Howard Payne University. Harvey served in the US Army in the early 1960’s. In the year of 1963, Harvey married the love of his life Gloria Jean Kennedy in Marshall, TX. The couple went on to build a home and life together which included a son and a daughter. Harvey worked at Santa Fe Railroad for 24 years and served as a local chairman of the United Transportation Union for 15 years. He then worked as Administrator for the Consolidated Association of Railroad Employees for 20 years. He was president for the Association of Railroad Medical Service Executives for 10 years and remained on the Board of Directors of CARE until his death. He and Jean attended Temple Bible Church. Before his health declined, Harvey loved playing golf. He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandkids. Family was very important to Harvey, and he would do anything for them. Harvey was a hard worker which meant working on the railroad was a big part of his life because of the impact his father had on him. Harvey will be deeply missed by many friends and family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, son Reggie Smith, and brothers Tony Mack Smith and Gary Don Smith.
Harvey leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 59 years Jean Smith, daughter Regina Gallia both of Temple, granddaughter Lindsey Gallia of Denver, and grandson John Gallia of Dallas, sister Judy Massengale of Conroe and brother Pat Smith of Brownwood.
Celebration of Life will be at Temple Bible Church on Friday, January 13th at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to Temple Bible Church.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements
