BELTON — Services for Pedro Vega, 60, of Temple, will be 10 a.m. Saturday Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Scott Hillman officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Vega died Friday, Sept. 3 at a Temple hospital.
He was born Aug. 8, 1961, in Linares, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. He was raised in Santa Maria, Calif., by his uncle and aunt Willie and Corina Vega. He married Rosemary Galvan on April 11, 1981. He worked as a custodian for Temple ISD and Belton ISD for more than 25 years. He was a member of Calvary Apostolic Church.
Survivors include three sons, Peter Junior Vega, Joseph Isaac Vega and Isaac Manning; three daughters, Joanna Marie Gist, Maria Inez Vega, and Christina Vega all of Temple; four siblings, Martha Celia-Marine Vega, Alma Graciela-Marine Vega, Demasco Marine Vega, and Lucia Marine Vega; and seven grandchildren.
Memorials may be made at https://gofund.me/47b09b2c.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.