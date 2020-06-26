Services for Eric Wayne Rodgers, 35, of Copperas Cove will be 1 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple
Mr. Rodgers died Monday, June 15, in Killeen.
He was born May 18, 1985, in Bryan. He grew up in the Fort Worth, Bryan and Copperas Cove areas, and attended Copperas Cove High School.
He worked for Old School Mobile Home Releveling, and had 22 years’ experience in leveling mobile and pier-and- beam homes. He was experienced in framing, roofing and plumbing.
Survivors include his wife, Lisa Marie Lynch; two sons, Lestat Rodgers and Jimmy Rodgers; three daughters, Mystre Lynch, Felicity Rodgers and Arianna Rodgers; a brother, Christopher Lee Jones; a sister, Candice Nicole Jones; his father, Robert Jones; and his mother, Patsy Rogers.