Updated: December 13, 2022 @ 5:25 am
Donald Haynes Newton
Donald Haynes Newton, 92, of Temple, Texas, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 10th, after declining health.
He was born in Gatesville on October 25, 1930, to Akard and Lula Belle Newton of Pidcoke, TX. He is survived by his wife, Margie Newton of Temple, his three children, Patricia Hurt of Cedar Park, Phillip Newton, of Temple, and Paula Bardshar, of Briggs, and sisters, Pat Lamb of Waco, and Lynda Lollar of Tuscaloosa, AL. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Mr. Newton was preceded in death by his first wife, and mother of his children, Eloise Newton, his parents, his brothers, Durwood Newton, Gayle Newton, and sisters, Sandra Bingham, and Vickie Wells and step son, Brian Keith Evans.
Don retired after 35 years, with Kraft General Foods, as a Key Sales Representative, Sunbelt District, and was recognized as Man of the Year.
He enjoyed being outdoors, working in his garden, and hunting in Pidcoke.
He was a friend to many, loved his family, and was a treasure to his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mr. Newton was known as the “John Wayne” of his family and will be dearly missed.
Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. with service following at 11:00 a.m; Wednesday, December 14, at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Paid Obituary