CAMERON — Services for Maria Consuelo Saucedo, 49, of Cameron will be 11 a.m. Monday at St. Monica Catholic Church in Cameron with the Rev. Pedro Castillo officiating.
Burial will be in Hernandez Cemetery in Cameron.
Ms. Saucedo died Wednesday, April 21, at a Temple hospital.
She was born March 10, 1972, in Mexico to Juan Saucedo and Cruz Rojas. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include five sons, Jorgue Bautista and Adrian Bautista, both of Mexico, and Jose Bautista, Eduardo Bautista and Romeo Bautista, all of Cameron; four daughters, Ruby Bautista, Jackie Bautista, Nohemi Bautista and Sofia Bautista, all of Cameron; five brothers, Miguel Saucedo, Jose Angel Saucedo and Carlos Saucedo, all of Cameron, and Roberto Saucedo and Alan Saucedo, both of Mexico; five sisters, Nancy Saucedo, Blanca Saucedo and Maria Saucedo, all of Cameron, and Griselda Saucedo and Martha Saucedo, both of Mexico; and seven grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron; a rosary will be recited at 6 p.m.